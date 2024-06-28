GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 52 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $341.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $338.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

