Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exeter Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average of $109.42. The stock has a market cap of $453.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

