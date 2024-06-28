Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.0% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 46,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,214,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $486.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $498.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.61. The company has a market cap of $447.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

