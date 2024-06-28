G&S Capital LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

G&S Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $199.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $572.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

