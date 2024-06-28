Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 186.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after buying an additional 4,710,188 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,500,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,595,000 after buying an additional 1,489,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,659,169,000 after buying an additional 1,323,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,185,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,885,000 after buying an additional 1,272,211 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.
View Our Latest Stock Report on V
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.