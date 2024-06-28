Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 77,868 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 149.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 77,868 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after buying an additional 8,473,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pfizer by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after buying an additional 8,298,920 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in Pfizer by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,796,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,837,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of -463.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

