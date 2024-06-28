Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 153 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.4% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $341.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.15 and a 200-day moving average of $352.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

