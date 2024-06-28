AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 740,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in AT&T by 16.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 186,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 987,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after buying an additional 125,672 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.76 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

