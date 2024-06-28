AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 5.9% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $168.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

