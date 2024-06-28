Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases 283 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $341.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.59. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $338.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

