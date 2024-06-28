1,297 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 76,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in Chevron by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 20,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Chevron by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 18,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $156.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

