Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,669,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

