Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,294,000 after acquiring an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $503.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.34. The company has a market capitalization of $456.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

