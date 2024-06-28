Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.36 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.52. The firm has a market cap of $288.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

