Epiq Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 133.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $549.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $527.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $508.62. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $551.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

