iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.6% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVV opened at $549.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $527.95 and a 200-day moving average of $508.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

