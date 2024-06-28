Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 39.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 23,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 135,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,365,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock valued at $53,002,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $140.21 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $145.32. The company has a market cap of $386.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.