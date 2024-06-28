BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Cibc World Mkts

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

BlackBerry Stock Up 10.9 %

BB stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackBerry by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925,510 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.3% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 31,499,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after purchasing an additional 710,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,775,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 25.6% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,443,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

