CIC Wealth LLC Sells 311 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $17,696,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 115,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $166.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.54.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

