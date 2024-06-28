The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

HD opened at $341.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.59. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $338.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

