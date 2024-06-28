Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $453.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

