649 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.8 %

CRWD stock opened at $387.29 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 730.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,675 shares of company stock worth $92,085,172. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

