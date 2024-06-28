Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.4 %

BMY stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a PEG ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

