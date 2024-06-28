Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,004,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,003,000 after purchasing an additional 341,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,226,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $101.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.43.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.