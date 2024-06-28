NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in NIKE by 13,094.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,563,253 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,405 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in NIKE by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,714,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $511,853,000 after acquiring an additional 957,612 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $94.23 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

