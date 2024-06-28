Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $387.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.01. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.75, a P/E/G ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $394.64.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 273,675 shares of company stock valued at $92,085,172 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

