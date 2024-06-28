Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

