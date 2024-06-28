iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lifted by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 712.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $57.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

