Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Northeast Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,180,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 380,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
