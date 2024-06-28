CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 44.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $387.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.75, a PEG ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.67 and a 200-day moving average of $312.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $394.64.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $424.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,675 shares of company stock valued at $92,085,172 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

