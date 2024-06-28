Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,349 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $146.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

