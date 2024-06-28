Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 129.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $174.37 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.83 and a 200-day moving average of $200.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

