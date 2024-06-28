Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Trimmed by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

