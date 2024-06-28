Clarity Financial LLC Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.5% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $166.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.28 and its 200 day moving average is $158.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

