JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CTO Yoav Landman Sells 400 Shares

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,744,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,057,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Yoav Landman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Yoav Landman sold 2,250 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $79,380.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $485,250.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00.

JFrog Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in JFrog by 285.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $35,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JFrog by 10.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $22,086,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth $16,661,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FROG. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.93.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

