Yajing Chen Sells 2,154 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CFO Yajing Chen sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $38,556.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yajing Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Yajing Chen sold 845 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $13,241.15.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Yajing Chen sold 519 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $8,381.85.

ZLAB stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $32.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,684,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 465,337 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,266,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,428,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 387,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 435,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 278,841 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

