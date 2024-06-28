Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CFO Jennifer Leyden Sells 12,428 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $40,142.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Getty Images Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $52,554,000. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
