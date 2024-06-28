GoalVest Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 253,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 5,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.69.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $185.41 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $186.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.70 and its 200-day moving average is $153.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

