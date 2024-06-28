JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Sunpointe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $199.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

