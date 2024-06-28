Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $156.19 and last traded at $156.44. 1,396,836 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,016,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.52. The firm has a market cap of $288.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 53,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 76.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

