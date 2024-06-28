Worth Asset Management LLC Has $656,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 103.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $197.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

