NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.50

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 1,606 ($20.37), with a volume of 89051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,600 ($20.30).

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £739.84 million, a PE ratio of 3,469.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,612.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,624.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louisa Symington Mills purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,606 ($20.37) per share, with a total value of £20,075 ($25,466.19). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

