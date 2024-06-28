Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.66. 274,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 782,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Wheels Up Experience Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
