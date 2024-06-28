AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Up 4.7%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.27. Approximately 317,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 723,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

AtriCure last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. AtriCure's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera acquired 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $45,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in AtriCure by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AtriCure by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 63,079 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,448,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

