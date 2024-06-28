Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Trading Up 11.1%

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32). 1,701,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 603,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.87 million, a P/E ratio of -424.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Revolution Beauty Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, wholesale, and retail of beauty products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers makeup and cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and e-commerce channels.

