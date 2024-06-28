System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Reaches New 1-Year High at $562.75

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 562.75 ($7.14) and last traded at GBX 562.75 ($7.14), with a volume of 1514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.66).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on System1 Group from GBX 450 ($5.71) to GBX 615 ($7.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get System1 Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYS1

System1 Group Trading Down 2.9 %

About System1 Group

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 485.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 410.65. The firm has a market cap of £64.67 million, a PE ratio of 5,210.00 and a beta of 1.35.

(Get Free Report)

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.