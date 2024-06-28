ERn Financial LLC Purchases 244 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,719 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $653,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,013,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.32.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

