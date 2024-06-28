Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 548,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,406,000 after acquiring an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 86,462 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 263,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 50,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 186,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFS opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

