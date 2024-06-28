ERn Financial LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $503.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $505.74. The company has a market cap of $456.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.22 and its 200-day moving average is $465.34.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.