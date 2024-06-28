Viking Fund Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.9% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $114.91 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.42 and its 200-day moving average is $109.42. The company has a market capitalization of $453.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

